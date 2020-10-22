More from Star Tribune
Watch live: Final presidential debate between Trump and Biden
The debate starts at 8 p.m. and is expected to last about 90 minutes.
Local
U.S. Postal Service to public: We'll get the ballots delivered on time
The system defended its readiness for record-setting mail ballots in the upcoming election.
National
Hospitals are full but some parts of Idaho refuse mask rules
Moments after hearing an Idaho hospital was overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients and looking at sending people as far away as Seattle for care, members of a regional health department board voted Thursday to repeal a local mask mandate.
National
Mute buttons and masks: Inside the final 2020 debate
While millions of people will be watching on television, only around 200 will be allowed inside the massive college arena in Nashville where President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, meet Thursday night for the final presidential debate of the 2020 election.
National
Court records: Man had guns, search online for Biden home
A North Carolina man indicted last month on child pornography charges had searched earlier this year for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's home online, traveled near the home and wrote a checklist that ended with the word "execute," according to federal court documents.