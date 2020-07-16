More from Star Tribune
National
California salons say new closures threaten their survival
At the start of the year, Luis Lopez moved his barbershop to a bigger location with three more chairs and more than twice the rent. Then, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, he had to close, plunk down more cash for upgrades to health safety standards and wait for officials to allow salons to reopen.
National
US, Canada and Mexico borders to stay closed for travelers
The U.S., Canada and Mexico have agreed to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential traffic until at least late August because of COVID-19.
National
US High Court deals setback to Florida felon voting rights
A divided U.S Supreme Court on Thursday upheld an appellate court's decision to temporarily block hundreds of thousands of Florida felons from voting, making it unlikely that they will be allowed to cast a ballot in the state's primary next month — and possibly in November's crucial presidential election.
National
Mosquitoes flying free as health departments focus on virus
Bug spray, swollen welts, citronella. It’s mosquito season. And in a normal year, the health department serving Ohio’s Delaware County would be setting out more…
National
Oklahoma AG reaches jurisdiction agreement with five tribes
Oklahoma's attorney general and five major Native American tribes in Oklahoma on Thursday announced an agreement on proposed federal legislation regarding civil and criminal jurisdiction following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.