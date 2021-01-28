More from Star Tribune
Poland: Near-total abortion ban takes effect amid protests
A near-total ban on abortion has taken effect in Poland and triggered a new round of nationwide protests three months after the constitutional court ruled that the abortion of congenitally damaged fetuses is unconstitutional.
Politics
Pelosi denounces GOP leaders over Georgia lawmaker's posts
Speaker Nancy Pelosi intensified pressure Thursday on House Republican leaders for their handling of a controversial GOP freshman, denouncing them for placing a lawmaker who Pelosi says has "mocked the killing of little children" on the chamber's education committee.
Nation
Kansas debates whether abortion measure would stifle economy
Kansas abortion rights opponents and supporters are so confident that a proposed anti-abortion constitutional amendment will make it onto next year's primary ballot that they've already begun previewing their pitches to voters, including one that suggests such an amendment would hurt the state's businesses.
Nation
Philadelphia police commissioner defends protest response
Philadelphia's police commissioner is defending her department and the city's response to days of widespread protests against police brutality last summer in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.
Nation
Prosecutor hands off case against Atlanta officers in death
The new prosecutor in Georgia's most populous county is removing her office from the prosecution of the police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last summer in Atlanta, citing concerns about her predecessor's actions.