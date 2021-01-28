More money is needed to protect lawmakers from threats of violence coming from an "enemy" within Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday, a startling acknowledgement of how tensions over safety have escalated since this month's Capitol attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

