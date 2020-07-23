More from Star Tribune
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:04-06-09-27-31-35, Doubler: N(four, six, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-five; Doubler:…
Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters
A long time ago in a pre-COVID universe far, far away, blockbusters opened around the globe simultaneously or nearly so. In 1975, "Jaws" set the blueprint. Concentrate marketing. Open wide. Pack them in.
Trump lets New Yorkers back into federal travelers program
Five months after it kicked New Yorkers out of trusted traveler security programs in a spat over immigration policy, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reversed itself Thursday and told a court it had misrepresented the facts in a lawsuit over the matter.
The Latest: Coronavirus clusters still popping up in China
Chinese officials have reported two confirmed coronavirus cases in a northeastern province as China continues to see infection clusters develop even though it has largely contained the virus in most of the country.
John Lewis funeral to be held at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist
The funeral for the late civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis will be held Thursday at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once led.