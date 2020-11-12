More from Star Tribune
A few cracks but no big GOP break with Trump on Biden's win
The most powerful Republicans in Washington stood firmly behind President Donald Trump and his unsupported claims of voter fraud on Thursday, but new cracks emerged among GOP leaders elsewhere who believe it's time to treat Democrat Joe Biden like the president-elect he is.
Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history
A coalition of federal and state officials said Thursday that they have no evidence that votes were compromised or altered in last week's presidential election, rejecting unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud advanced by President Donald Trump and many of his supporters.
AP FACT CHECK: Trump tweets a tall tale of 'deleted' votes
the latest in a series of baseless theories suggesting vote counting problems that the president has been promoting.
Trump, stewing over election loss, silent as virus surges
President Donald Trump has publicly disengaged from the battle against the coronavirus at a moment when the disease is tearing across the United States at an alarming pace.
The Latest: Obama troubled by GOP 'going along with' Trump
The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):