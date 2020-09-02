More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline in vaccine human trials
Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline say they are beginning human trials of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 after positive results from preclinical testing.
National
LA to furlough 15,000 workers because of virus losses
The Los Angeles City Council declared a fiscal emergency on Wednesday, paving the way to furlough about 15,000 employees as the city struggles with an economic body blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
National
Experts: Cohen may profit from criminal exploits in tell-all
When Michael Cohen testified before Congress last year, Republican lawmakers worried aloud that President Donald Trump's former fixer would parlay the spectacle — and his criminal exploits — into a bestseller.
National
DC police say Black shooting victim 'brandished a firearm'
Police officers in Washington, D.C., fatally shot a young Black man Wednesday who the department said had "brandished a firearm," prompting protests amid increased nationwide and local scrutiny over police tactics.
National
Trump takes jab at Biden during V-J Day visit to battleship
As thunderstorms threatened, President Donald Trump sped through a V-J Day speech on Wednesday, trumpeting American strength and managing to squeeze in a swipe at Democratic rival Joe Biden.