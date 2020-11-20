More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
California pub tries to keep calm, carry on with virus rules
By most measures of what keeps a pub afloat, the coronavirus pandemic should already have Ye Olde King's Head on its last kegs.
Politics
Minnesota's next budget forecast coming Dec. 3
Updated numbers will show Walz, legislators the size of the task ahead.
Politics
Georgia officials certify election results, confirming Biden's win in the state
ATLANTA – Georgia's governor and top elections official on Friday certified results showing Joe Biden won the presidential race over Republican President Donald Trump, bringing…
Business
C.H. Robinson warns U.S. companies could be missing chance at tariff refunds
C.H. Robinson warns of a year-end deadline to claim millions of dollars.
National
Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president
President-elect Joe Biden turned 78 on Friday. In two months, he'll take the reins of a politically fractured nation facing the worst public health crisis in a century, high unemployment and a reckoning on racial injustice.