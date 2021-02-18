More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Nation
'Mercenary' donor gets 12 years in campaign finance scheme
A once high-flying political fundraiser who prosecutors said gave illegal campaign contributions to Joe Biden, Lindsey Graham and a host of other U.S. politicians was sentenced Thursday to 12 years behind bars.
Sports
Former WWE wrestlers take brain damage case to Supreme Court
Dozens of former pro wrestlers who claimed in lawsuits that World Wrestling Entertainment failed to protect them from repeated head injuries are taking their case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
World
Algerian president dissolves parliament, frees prisoners
Algeria's president announced Thursday he would reshuffle the government and dissolve parliament to pave the way for new elections, and ordered amnesty for 32 protesters whose pro-democracy movement pushed out his predecessor two years ago.
World
Nicaragua creates Ministry of Extraterrestrial Space Affairs
Nicaragua has created a new National Ministry for Extraterrestrial Space Affairs, The Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, which is drawing amused reactions on social media in a nation that has been struggling since anti-government protests three years ago.
Business
The Latest: Deal to get 1.1B vaccines to over 190 nations
Vaccine developer Novavax has agreed to provide 1.1 billion doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for use in more than 190 low- and middle-income countries.