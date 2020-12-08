More from Star Tribune
'We messed up': Ex-Alabama senator warns of virus before death
Before his death from COVID-19 last week, former Alabama state senator Larry Dixon spoke to his wife of 53 years from his hospital bed and asked her to relay a warning.
Celebrities
Oliva Jade Giannulli learning from family college 'mess-up'
Maybe Olivia Jade Giannulli had hoped for kid-glove treatment in choosing the family vibe of "Red Table Talk" for her first public comments about the college admissions scandal involving her famous parents.
National
Lawrence Byrne, NYPD's policy-shaping legal czar, dies at 61
Lawrence Byrne, the New York Police Department's top lawyer during a fraught period that followed a court ban on officers frisking people without cause, the chokehold death of Eric Garner and the revelation that police spied on law-abiding Muslims after 9/11, has died. He was 61.
National
The Latest: Biden vows 100 million shots in first 100 days
The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):
National
Family: Black man shot by deputy held a sandwich, not a gun
A U.S. attorney said Tuesday that investigators from the Justice Department and FBI will help review the fatal shooting by an Ohio sheriff's deputy of a Black man whose family says that he was holding a sandwich, not a gun, and that he was shot in front of his grandmother and two toddlers while inside his home, not outside it.