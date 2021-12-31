More from Star Tribune
'Peace among people': Minnesotan's share hopes for 2022
We asked people around the Twin Cities what their resolutions and hopes were for the new year.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 24, cloudy, occasional flurries
It'll be below freezing the next seven days, with occasional flurries today and a chance for accumulating snow in central Minnesota on Friday. The new year will get off to a very chilly start.
Video
Aaron James and Isaac Westbury join violent Capitol clash
NO AUDIO. Aaron James, seen wearing a red ballcap and waving for supporters to follow him before grabbing a shield, joins his brother Isaac Westbury, wearing a tan jacket and black knitted cap, is seen using law enforcement shields to try to force their way into the U.S. Capitol during part of an hourslong violent clash on the building's steps.