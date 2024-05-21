More from Star Tribune
Local National Weather Service warns of 'dangerous situation' as tornado watch issued for south metro and southeast Minnesota
Nation
Storms have dropped large hail, buckets of rain and tornadoes across the Midwest. And more is coming
Residents in Omaha, Nebraska, awoke to weather sirens blaring and widespread power outages early Tuesday morning as torrential rain, high winds and large hail pummeled the area hours before a new round of storms swept into Iowa and threatened more of the Midwest.
World
A woman has died in a storm in Serbia after a tree fell on her car
A falling tree killed a woman in Serbia in a heavy storm Tuesday that also caused power cuts and pummeled towns with hail.
Business
British man dies and several passengers are injured when turbulence hits a Singapore Airlines flight
A Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean and descended 6,000 feet (around 1,800 meters) in a span of about three minutes, the carrier said Tuesday, leaving a British man dead and more than two dozen other passengers injured.
World
Weather forecasters warn Pakistanis to stay indoors ahead of new heat wave
Authorities in Pakistan on Tuesday urged people to stay indoors as the country is hit by an extreme heat wave that threatens to bring dangerously high temperatures and yet another round of glacial-driven floods.
Nation
Storms damage homes in Oklahoma and Kansas. But in Houston, most power is restored
Fast-moving storms with strong winds, large hail and apparent tornadoes swept Oklahoma and Kansas, blowing roofs off homes and blocking roads with toppled trees and downed power lines. Meanwhile, Houston made progress in recovering from last week's deadly storms.