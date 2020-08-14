More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Medical Examiner: Cudahy apartment fire kills 1
One person is dead after an apartment fire in Cudahy on Sunday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office said.
Local
2 teens arrested in girl's fatal shooting in Madison
Madison police have arrested two teenagers in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 case growth now stabilizing at a higher level in Minnesota
Health officials are wary of the chance case growth could accelerate this fall.
Coronavirus
7 more COVID-19 deaths, 754 more cases reported in Minnesota
Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for all but one of the deaths.