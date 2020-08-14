A large group of motorists believed to be affiliated with the Oromo Liberation Front, a political party established in 1973 by Oromo people in Ethiopia, staged a rolling protest Wednesday afternoon on westbound I-94 between St. Paul and Minneapolis.

