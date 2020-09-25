More from Star Tribune
Wawrinka routs Murray in Slam champ matchup at French Open
That Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka were back together on Court Philippe Chatrier, all these years and operations later, was something of an accomplishment — not to mention a rare first-round matchup between past Grand Slam champions.
Vikings
Lions WR Golladay makes 2020 debut; Bucs' Godwin also active
Detroit's Kenny Golladay and Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin are a couple of noteworthy receivers returning to action in Sunday's late games.Golladay, who had an NFL-leading…
Vikings
The Latest: Bears' Foles takes over for ineffective Trubisky
The Latest on Week 3 in the NFL (all times EDT):__3:20 p.m.Nick Foles has taken over at quarterback for the Chicago Bears.The former Super Bowl…
Lynx
WNBA Playoff Glance
(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83,…
Wolves
At long last, Lakers' Frank Vogel set to see the NBA Finals
Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel was smiling when he was asked what it felt like to finally reach the NBA Finals for the first time, after getting into the league in 2001.