Parents of Amir Locke demand no-knock warrants be abolished
Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Jeff Storms, and Antonio Romanucci held a news conference with the families of Amir Locke and Breonna Taylor to demand the end of no-knock warrants and justice for their loved ones.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Chilly, warming overnight; snow on the way
Our high of 35 will be overnight, with snow expected this afternoon into midmorning Friday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Some snow this afternoon; high 35
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Feb. 10
Daunte Wright's mother: 'When I see Amir, I see Daunte'
Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence held a press conference Wednesday to demand justice for Amir and his family.