Virus spikes have officials looking to shore up hospitals
Hospitals across the United States are starting to buckle from a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with several states setting records for the number of people hospitalized and leaders scrambling to find extra beds and staff. New highs in cases have been reported in states big and small — from Idaho to Ohio — in recent days.
National
Suit: Feds ignore risk of huge spills to endangered species
Environmental groups asked a federal court Wednesday to throw out the Trump administration's assessment of oil and gas activity's likely effects on endangered species in the Gulf of Mexico, saying it dismisses the chance of another disastrous blowout like the BP spill of 2010.
National
The Latest: Boston public schools switch to remote learning
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says public schools will switch to all-remote learning starting Thursday because of increasing coronavirus cases.
Nation
Gunman holds hostages at bank in ex-Soviet republic Georgia
An armed assailant took bank employees and customers hostage Wednesday in the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia, authorities said. Local media reported that up to 19 hostages could be inside the bank.
Coronavirus
Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids
The global hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine for kids is only just beginning — which has some U.S. pediatricians worried they may not know if any shots work for young children in time for the next school year.