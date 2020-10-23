More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases, Pine Ridge locks down
The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease's grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 79 cents to $39.85 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell 69 cents to…
National
Trump, Biden lawyer up, brace for White House legal battle
President Donald Trump's and Democratic rival Joe Biden's campaigns are assembling armies of powerful lawyers for the possibility that the race for the White House is decided not at the ballot box but in court.
Business
Pandemic jumpstarts holiday shopping season
Retailers are kicking off the holiday season earlier than ever this year in hopes of avoiding big in-store crowds and shipping bottlenecks in November and December.
National
Biden calls for 'transition' from oil, GOP sees opening
Democrat Joe Biden's remark that he would "transition" away from oil in the U.S. in favor of renewable energy drew quick attention Thursday night from…