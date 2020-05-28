More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Twin Cities protests grow after Walz calls up Guard
A third night of protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police includes new fires near Lake Street while marchers headed downtown. It's the first time the Minnesota National Guard has been activated for a civil disturbance in 34 years.
Minneapolis
Chaotic and peaceful alike, protests spread across Twin Cities
Hundreds marched in downtown Minneapolis as well as along 26th Street.
East Metro
'Flash looting' spreads to St. Paul; officials ask people to avoid retail areas
Looting and fires were reported on University Avenue in the Midway district. An East Side shopping mall also was hit.
Local
Violent protests over Floyd death spread beyond Minneapolis
Anger over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody, spread beyond Minneapolis on Thursday, with looting and fires set along a major St. Paul street and protesters returning to a neighborhood already ravaged by violent protest.
Coronavirus
Extra food assistance extended to 350,000 poor Minnesota children
The benefit will help alleviate hunger among poor children in the summer months.