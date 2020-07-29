More from Star Tribune
National
Activists vow to meet arriving federal agents in Albuquerque
Activists in Albuquerque said Thursday they are preparing to greet federal agents coming to New Mexico's largest city with civil disobedience and peaceful protests.
National
The Latest: Most Ontario schools to resume normal classes
Most students in Canada's most populous province will return to traditional classrooms full time in September amid the coronarivus pandemic.
National
John Lewis mourned as 'founding father' of better America
Hailed as a "founding father" of a fairer, better United States, John Lewis was eulogized Thursday by three former presidents and others who urged Americans to continue the work of the civil rights icon in fighting injustice during a moment of racial reckoning.
Variety
Amid the pandemic, Big Tech reports mixed earnings
Big Tech companies reported mixed quarterly earnings on Thursday, a day after their top executives faced a tough congressional grilling over their market power and…
National
Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown's death
St. Louis County's top prosecutor announced Thursday that he will not charge the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, a dramatic decision that could reopen old wounds amid a renewed and intense national conversation about racial injustice and the police treatment of minorities.