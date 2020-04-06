More from Star Tribune
Pandemic politics: Wisconsin voting underway despite virus
Voters lined up to cast ballots across Wisconsin on Tuesday, ignoring a stay-at-home order in the midst of a pandemic to participate in the state's presidential primary election.
COVID-19 fight looks different in Minnesota's border states
Political leaders in Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota have stopped short of issuing stay-at-home orders, prompting concern over whether they are doing enough to check the virus.
Minnesota police want location data on infected residents
Law enforcement groups say members are testing positive after coming in contact with those with COVID-19, but ACLU says the request raises privacy concerns.
The Latest: Long lines forming at polling locations
The Latest on Wisconsin's primary election (all times local):
Murder mystery: 57 years later, who put cross where teen's body was abandoned?
A small wooden cross memorializing a murdered Minneapolis teenager has mysteriously appeared 57 years later at the exact spot along a Minneapolis park path where her body was abandoned in the snow.