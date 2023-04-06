More from Star Tribune
One dead after 'brazen' gunfire outside Target store in St. Paul
The shooting occurred late in the morning at the Target at I-94 and White Bear Avenue.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 38; sunny and breezy
It will feel a little cooler with wind gusts up to 20 mph, but there is warmer weather on the way Friday, with a chance of precipitation overnight. We could top 70 degrees midweek.
Business
Robot waiters are rolling into more restaurants amid labor shortages
Are robot waiters the future? It's a question the restaurant industry is increasingly trying to answer.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold and windy, high 38
We're in for another cold and breezy day Thursday. Hang on, Minnesota! Temperatures are expected to warm up substantially over the next few days.