National
Connecticut mayor sues Delta Airlines over dog bite
Bridgeport's mayor is suing Delta Airlines over a dog bite he says he suffered on a flight.
Variety
Which pandemic pastimes have staying power?
Our guide to the most interesting, fun and productive ways we've been spending our time.
Home & Garden
Crafting a new kitchen for a Prairie School gem in Minneapolis
A functional modern-day kitchen has details inspired by the 1910 house, designed by prominent architects William Purcell and George Elmslie.
Music
35 years after Live Aid, Bob Geldof assesses personal toll
The legendary Live Aid concerts 35 years ago did a lot of good — helping reduce African famine and putting a spotlight on the world's poorest nations. But it wasn't always good for one of its key organizers.
Variety
