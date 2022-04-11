More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers defenseman Brock Faber announces he's coming back
Faber, a Los Angeles Kings draftee, is staying put, while Grant Cruikshank, Jonny Sorenson and Ben Brinkman have entered the transfer portal.
Obituaries
Jimmy Fuller, veteran and businessman who ran the Riverview Supper Club, dies at 83
Fuller was also an avid bowler and served in the U.S. Air Force.
Officer Mark Hanneman's bodycam video of Amir Locke killing
On Wednesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that officer Mark Hanneman, who fired the fatal shot, would not be charged with a crime. WARNING: Video contains graphic footage.
Wolves
Finch gets four-year contract extension from Timberwolves
The team announced Chris Finch's deal a day before it has an NBA play-in game at home against the Clippers. Assistant coaches got extensions, too.
Vikings
Vikings' Peterson looks forward to finally working with Donatell
Patrick Peterson has known new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell since he was a draft prospect 11 years ago. "Me and him have had a rapport over the years," the cornerback said.