Gophers
No. 7 Gophers volleyball swept by No. 5 Wisconsin on the road
It was the Badgers' record 26th straight victory at home, a streak dating back to Sept. 19, 2019.
Gophers
Scoggins: Gophers' reluctance to embrace passing game remains baffling
Once a prolific college passer, Tanner Morgan has been reduced to a hand-off specialist. The Bowling Green debacle last week was jarring.
Vikings
Browns scouting report: Welcome back, Kevin Stefanski
The longtime Vikings assistant faces his former team for the first time as the Cleveland head coach.
Sports
Goldschmidt walk-off hit, O'Neill 2 HRs as Cards beat Cubs
Paul Goldschmidt hit a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning, and the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals won for the 19th time in their last 20 games, 4-3 over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.
Sports
Tyler Allgeier, No. 13 BYU run past Utah State 34-20
Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 208 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 13 BYU beat Utah State 34-20 on Friday night.