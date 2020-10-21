More from Star Tribune
Senate GOP to push Barrett forward over Dem boycott of vote
Despite a Democratic boycott, Republicans are powering ahead to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by Election Day with the Senate Judiciary Committee set to recommend President Donald Trump's nominee to the full Senate.
National
AP Road Trip: In Mississippi, Black voters face many hurdles
The old civil rights worker was sure the struggle would be over by now.
National
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.
National
Authorities investigate fatal shooting of Black teen by cop
Illinois State Police are investigating after a suburban Chicago police officer fatally shot a Black teenager who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled in reverse toward an officer, authorities said Wednesday.
National
Regulators, experts take up thorny vaccine study issues
The U.S. regulators who will decide the fate of COVID-19 vaccines are taking an unusual step: Asking outside scientists if their standards are high enough.