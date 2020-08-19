More from Star Tribune
National
Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump in highly personal ways as one unsuited…
National
Obama, in scathing Trump rebuke, warns democracy on the line
Former President Barack Obama painted a unsparing portrait of American democracy on the brink if President Donald Trump wins in November, warning in a scathing, and at times emotional, address Wednesday that his successor is both unfit for office and apathetic about the nation's founding principles.
Politics
Obama issues scathing rebuke of Trump's presidency
He implored voters to back his former vice president for the nation's top job, arguing that "our democracy" is on the line.
National
Harris seizes historic moment in accepting VP nomination
Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, cementing her place in history as the first Black woman on a major party ticket and promising she and Joe Biden will rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and riven by racial and partisan divides.
National
Reports: Michigan reaches $600M deal in Flint water crisis
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators' advice not…