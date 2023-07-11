More from Star Tribune
Oak trusses raised to roof of fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral as crowds watch along the Seine
A crane hoisted massive oak trusses from a barge and onto Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday in a spectacular operation to rebuild the fire-ravaged monument and bring it back to life by December 2024.
Oak roof frames lifted on top of Notre Dame
Crowds gathered along a bridge over the Seine River and on its banks to witness the work.
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy calls that 'absurd'
NATO leaders said Tuesday that they would allow Ukraine to join the alliance ''when allies agree and conditions are met'' — a pronouncement that came just hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted the organization's failure to set a timetable for his country as ''absurd.''
Record number of reports of discriminatory behavior received by Kick It Out
Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out received a record number of reports of discriminatory behavior during the 2022-23 soccer season.
Giant panda twins born in South Korea for the 1st time
A giant panda has given birth to twin cubs at a theme park in South Korea.