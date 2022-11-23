More from Star Tribune
New York is planning tight security around the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the wake of mass shootings elsewhere in the U.S., police said Wednesday, while stressing that there's no known, credible threat to the famed event itself.
Police said it's in response to the mass shootings elsewhere in the U.S. while stressing that there's no known, credible threat to the famed event itself. Read more about concerns here.
Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since '98
Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms.
'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack
A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation's second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Peltola, 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins full term
U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House, months after the Alaska Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death earlier this year of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young.