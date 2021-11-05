More from Star Tribune
Milwaukee takes road win streak into matchup with Washington
Milwaukee Bucks (4-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
High Schools
Friday's high school football playoff roundup
A look around the metro at Friday night's action under the lights.
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Global
Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2021
Sports
Thomas' 4 TD runs lead Utah past Stanford 52-7
Utah got off to fast start and didn't let up.
Sports
Josi, Tomasino lead Predators to 3-2 win over Canucks
Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino scored power-play goals and the Nashville Predators beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Friday night.