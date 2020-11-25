More from Star Tribune
Motorsports
Verstappen beats Hamilton in final practice for Bahrain GP
Max Verstappen beat Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton's leading time to go fastest in the final practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.
Golf
Reusse: The tale of Shorty, Fast Eddie and putting for quarters — lots of them
The old time 'WPA' characters of Theodore Wirth golf course refined their short games in calculating ways.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Gophers
No. 3 Gophers rally to edge No 6 Minnesota Duluth in women's hockey
Abbey Murphy, the preseason WCHA freshman of the year, tied the game and classmate Anne Cherkowski got the eventual game-winner for the Gophers.
Vikings
Cleveland, Smith Jr. expected to miss Panthers game; no word on Thielen
The Vikings will likely be without two offensive starters Sunday against the Panthers, and coaches are still waiting to learn if Adam Thielen can come off the COVID list.