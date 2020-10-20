More from Star Tribune
DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it has put $3 million toward the creation of a national center that will provide training and assistance to help law enforcement agencies prevent the use of excessive force, and officials expressed hope that Minneapolis would be the first city to take advantage of the resource.
National
Altered photo shows Ice Cube, 50 Cent in 'Trump 2020' hats
An altered photo of rappers Ice Cube and 50 Cent in hats that appear to show support for President Donald Trump circulated widely on social…
National
Man charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot released on bail
A Wisconsin man charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been released from jail after posting a $10,000 cash bail.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:4-4-0-1(four, four, zero, one)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:7-7-2(seven, seven, two)