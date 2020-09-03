More from Star Tribune
Trump threat to Democratic-led cities provokes outcry
The White House said President Donald Trump's latest threat to cut federal dollars for certain big cities is aimed at spurring them to do more to quell violence, but local leaders dismissed it Thursday as a political gimmick and unlikely to stand up in court if implemented.
National
Colombia targets ex US Green Beret behind anti-Maduro plot
Colombia's police chief is calling on a former U.S. Green Beret behind a plot to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to "answer for his crimes" in the South American country.
Politics
Jill Biden, Donald Trump Jr. headed to Minnesota next week to campaign
The former second lady will be in Minnesota next week for a "back-to-school"-focused event.
National
The Latest: Tennessee governor won't commit to using vaccine
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is declining to say whether he would be vaccinated against the coronavirus when a vaccine becomes available.
Politics
Gov. Walz, GOP Senate leader working to 'reset' relationship
Tim Walz and Paul Gazelka vowed to reinforce their "mutual respect" after a sharp exchange of letters.