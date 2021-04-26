More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
'Nomadland' wins top awards in history-making Oscars ceremony
Anthony Hopkins wins over Chadwick Boseman for best actor at the Oscars.
Variety
'Nomadland' wins big at the Oscars
The drama — the second best picture filmed in western South Dakota (after "Dances With Wolves") — also won for best director Chloé Zhao and best actress Frances McDormand.
Nation
Anthony Hopkins wins best actor Oscar for 'The Father'
Three decades after Anthony Hopkins' chilling portrayal of serial killer Hannibal Lecter earned a lead-actor Oscar, the role of a man fighting dementia brought him his second trophy.
Business
Listing your home in 2021? Here's what to know
homes are selling fast and for a premium — but that doesn't mean you can jump into the market ill-prepared. Knowing what to expect can position you to make the most of this seller's market.
Nation
'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars
Chloé Zhao's "Nomadland," a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards.