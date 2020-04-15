More from Star Tribune
Duluth
Duluth giving free land to 10 developers for housing projects
The move will bring 30 new housing units to the city.
Coronavirus
In one Minneapolis neighborhood, small businesses get creative to survive pandemic
The merchants of Seward are counting on support from loyal neighbors to weather the shutdown.
Coronavirus
Citing spread of coronavirus, ACLU sues Department of Corrections for early release of Moose Lake prisoners
The lawsuit comes as an outbreak festers at Moose Lake prison, sickening more than 50 inmates and staff.
Coronavirus
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison's mother dies from COVID-19 complications
Minneapolis City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison says positive coronavirus test made it feel like grandmother "was snatched from us."
Coronavirus
Curbside pickup offered at 8 Hennepin County libraries
The library system also is offering temporary e-cards so all county residents can access online materials