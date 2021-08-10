Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. The third-term governor's decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment and after prominent Democrats had turned against him.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. The third-term governor's decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment and after prominent Democrats had turned against him.