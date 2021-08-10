More from Star Tribune
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. The third-term governor's decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment and after prominent Democrats had turned against him.
Nation
Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID
The rapidly escalating surge in COVID-19 infections across the U.S. has caused a shortage of nurses and other front-line staff in virus hotspots that can no longer keep up with the flood of unvaccinated patients and are losing workers to burnout and lucrative out-of-state temporary gigs.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 89, hazy sun, slight chance of scattered storms
We'll have hazy sun with some wildfire smoke and a slight risk of isolated storms.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about the delta variant, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Randball
Rand: For the love of the Wild, just get Kaprizov signed already
The latest report about an eight-figure offer for the emerging Wild star to play a season in Russia is causing tension. There's only one way to solve this: Everyone meet in the middle and get a deal done.