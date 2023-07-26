More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
New York City crane's arm burns, collapses to street
A towering construction crane caught fire high above the West Side of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, causing its long arm to snap off, smash against a nearby building and plummet to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. Read more here.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 94, sunny and hot
There's a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Thursday in the Twin Cities metro area. Isolated severe storms are possible in northwestern Minnesota this afternoon, and again Thursday in most of the state.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 96; hot sun after rainy start
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, July 26
Video
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers
The agreement potentially dodges a calamitous strike. Read more here.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low in the low 70s; partly cloudy with a thunderstorm possible late
The latest outlook for the Twin Cities and region.