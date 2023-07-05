More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
New tests confirm West Wing powder was cocaine
A white powder discovered in a lobby area of the White House's West Wing that prompted a brief evacuation Sunday evening tested has positive for cocaine in a laboratory analysis.
Scotland honors King Charles
Bagpipes, kilts, drums and a Shetland pony named Corporal Cruachan IV marched down Edinburgh's Royal Mile on Wednesday to honor King Charles. He was presented with the Honors of Scotland during a service at St. Giles' Cathedral.
Evening forecast: Low of 57, with clear skies ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Afternoon forecast: High of 77, mix of sun and clouds
Air quality is good, with sunny to mostly sunny skies. More nice weather is on the way, with some chances of rain early next week.
Morning forecast: Cooler, dry; high 77
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, July 5