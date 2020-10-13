More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Motive unclear as accomplice sentenced for teen's murder in Minneapolis
The 16-year-old was shot in the head, according to the charges.
National
Trump, Biden zero in on swing states that are key to victory
With Election Day just three weeks away, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden concentrated Tuesday on battleground states both see as critical to clinching an Electoral College victory, tailoring their travel to best motivate voters who could cast potentially decisive ballots.
West Metro
Man fatally struck on Sherburne County road as pedestrian deaths rise 20%
The 59-year-old was walking west in the lane of traffic on Fremont Avenue and hit by a westbound car, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said.
Local
St. Cloud man dies in single-vehicle crash near Richmond, Minn.
A St. Cloud man died Monday when he drove off the road in Stearns County and struck a road sign and several trees, the State…
North Metro
Anoka man wins world championship in California with his giant pumpkin
The 2,350-pound pumpkin took top honors at the "Super Bowl" of pumpkin weigh-offs.