More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Motive unclear as accomplice sentenced for teen's murder in Minneapolis
The 16-year-old was shot in the head, according to the charges.
National
Enbridge completes 12-mile North Dakota stretch of Line 3
Enbridge Energy officials said Wednesday they have completed a small section of its Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement project in North Dakota, leaving only the Minnesota stretch that has been challenged by state officials and others.
Local
TSA agent at MSP Airport dies of COVID-19
Gerald Girard is one of eight TSA agents nationwide to succumb to the virus.
Duluth
Cloquet man charged with first-degree murder in deaths of pregnant girlfriend, her son
Sheldon Thompson could face life in prison without parole if convicted.
Coronavirus
State reports 29 COVID-19 deaths, new antigen test data
Accuracy concerns over antigen testing prompt state health officials to list positives as only probable COVID-19 cases for now.