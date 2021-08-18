More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Coronavirus
What you need to know about the delta variant, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Business
Sales, profit soar again at Target and a $100 billion year is in sight
With the stock trading near record highs, executives announced plans to spend $15 billion repurchasing shares.
The Twins Beat
Lewis Thorpe will start for Twins after recall from St. Paul
Nick Vincent was DFA'd before the series finale against Cleveland at Target Field.
Loons
Allianz Field to host Carli Lloyd's final game for USWNT
The United States women's national soccer team will face South Korea on Oct. 26 in St. Paul.
New mom meets Minnesota troopers who saved her life
Jennifer Blair had just given birth to her third child when the happy moment nearly turned deadly. She started hemorrhaging and her only chance to survive to see her baby daughter was to have a blood transfusion.