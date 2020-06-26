More from Star Tribune
Minnesota August primary voting has started: Here's what you need to know
Minnesotans can now cast a ballot for the Aug. 11 primary.Early absentee voting began on Friday, 46 days before the election. Under state…
National
Native Americans protesting Trump trip to Mount Rushmore
President Donald Trump's plans to kick off Independence Day with a showy display at Mount Rushmore have angered Native Americans, who view the monument as a desecration of land violently stolen from them and used to pay homage to leaders hostile to Indigenous people.
National
The Latest: Newsom urges stay-home order in hard-hit county
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that he wants an agricultural Southern California county to reimpose stay-home orders amid a surge in positive coronavirus tests there and through much of the state.
National
Appeals court: Trump wrongly diverted $2.5B for border wall
A federal appeals court on Friday ruled against the Trump administration in its transfer of $2.5 billion from military construction projects to build sections of the U.S. border wall with Mexico, ruling it illegally sidestepped Congress, which gets to decide how to use the funds.
National
Q&A: Overturning 'Obamacare' during a pandemic
The decade-old health care law that has divided Americans even as it expanded coverage and protected people with preexisting conditions is being put to yet another test. Amid a pandemic, President Donald Trump and some red states want the Supreme Court to declare the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. Blue states and the U.S. House say the case has no merit.