Opinion Exchange Trump's 'stolen election' lawyer now says no reasonable person would have believed her
Politics
Watchdog: Ex-Navy auditor sexually harassed female workers
A former Navy civilian auditor sexually harassed at least a dozen female employees for more than two decades as part of a pervasive pattern of misconduct and retaliation, according to a government watchdog report released Wednesday.
Nation
School survey shows 'critical gaps' for in-person learning
Nearly half of U.S. elementary schools were open for full-time classroom learning as of last month, but the share of students with in-person instruction has varied greatly by region and by race, with most nonwhite students taught entirely online, according to a Biden administration survey.
Nation
A first: US Senate confirms transgender doctor for key post
Voting mostly along party lines, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to be the nation's assistant secretary of health. She is the first openly transgender federal official to win Senate confirmation.
Nation
Boston turns historic page with 1st Black, 1st female mayor
Kim Janey, who as a child had rocks hurled at her school bus during Boston's desegregation era, marked her historic elevation as the first woman and first Black person to serve as mayor of the city with a ceremonial swearing-in event Wednesday.
Business
The Latest: Poland, church urge distancing during services
WARSAW, Poland – Amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases, Poland's health care and Catholic Church authorities have appealed to all parish priests to strictly observe the limit of attendance and distancing at church services, and especially during next month's Easter holiday.