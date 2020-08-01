More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Philippines coronavirus cases top 100,000
Coronavirus infections in the Philippines surged past 100,000 Sunday after medical groups declared that the country was waging "a losing battle" against the virus and asked the president to reimpose a lockdown in the capital.
National
Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest
The Portland Police Bureau declared an unlawful assembly Saturday night when people gathered outside a police precinct in Oregon's largest city and threw bottles towards…
National
Despite virus threat, Black voters wary of voting by mail
Despite fears that the coronavirus pandemic will worsen, Victor Gibson said he's not planning to take advantage of Michigan's expanded vote-by-mail system when he casts his ballot in November.
National
Today in History
Today in HistoryToday is Sunday, Aug. 2, the 215th day of 2020. There are 151 days left in the year.Today's Highlight in History:On August 2,…
National
GOP: Renomination of Trump to be held in private
The vote to renominate President Donald Trump is set to be conducted in private later this month, without members of the press present, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention, citing the coronavirus.