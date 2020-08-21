More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump struggles to use power of presidency to counter Biden
President Donald Trump spent the week of the Democratic National Convention forsaking what has historically been an incumbent's greatest advantage: He's in the job his challenger wants.
National
The Latest: India cases inch closer to 3M, spread in south
India has recorded another 24-hour jump in coronavirus infections as the disease spreads across the country's southern states after plateauing in the capital and the financial center of Mumbai.
National
Reinforcements arriving to help in deadly California fires
Firefighters and aircraft from 10 states began arriving in California Friday to help weary crews battling some of the largest blazes in state history as weekend weather threatened to renew the advance of flames that have killed six people and incinerated hundreds of homes.
Variety
St. Cloud State advances new vision amid pandemic
COVID-19 has added new financial challenges to the tight budgets of colleges and universities.
TV & Media
Minnesota Power aims to test heavy-duty electric mine trucks
They may not go from zero to 60 in less than three seconds like a Tesla, but enormous electric trucks are generating excitement on northern Minnesota's Iron Range.