Business
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground after encouraging updates from GM and other companies
Stocks are rising on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday following some encouraging updates from U.S. companies, including General Motors.
Business
Feminist website Jezebel will be relaunched by Paste Magazine less than a month after shutting down
The irreverent feminist website Jezebel is making a comeback less than a month after it was shut down.
Nation
Toppled White House Christmas tree is secured upright, and lighting show will happen as scheduled
The National Christmas Tree in front of the White House fell down during high winds but later was hoisted back upright, and its lighting ceremony will go ahead as scheduled.
Nation
Charges dismissed against 3 emergency management supervisors in 2020 death
A judge has dismissed all charges against three western Pennsylvania emergency management supervisors who had been accused of obstructing an investigation into an emergency dispatcher accused of failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later.
Nation
Lawmakers can 'vote their conscience' on expelling Santos, House speaker says, but he has concerns
Speaker Mike Johnson expressed reservations Wednesday about expelling Rep. George Santos from the House this week, but said he and other GOP leaders will not push colleagues to oppose removing the New York Republican from office. ''We're going to allow people to vote their conscience,'' Johnson said.