Business
Enrollment at US community colleges plummets amid pandemic
Peniella Irakoze is cold calling a list of 1,001 fellow students who didn't return to Phoenix College this semester, checking on how they're managing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Nation
Mexican national extradited to NY on sex trafficking charges
A Mexican national accused of coercing women into working as prostitutes around the United States has been extradited to New York to face federal charges.
Politics
Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows
Add Mother Nature to the pile of crises on President Joe Biden's plate.
Nation
Warmer temps bring relief as cold-weary South starts cleanup
Warmer temperatures spread across the southern United States on Saturday, bringing some relief to a winter weary region that faces a challenging clean-up and expensive repairs from days of extreme cold and widespread power outages.
Nation
NASA's Perseverance sends pictures after landing
NASA's Mars landing team was on "cloud nine" Friday after getting the first close-up pictures of a rover descending to the dusty red surface.