More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default
The debt ceiling and budget cuts package now heads to the Senate with passage expected by week's end.
Nation
Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape, 'That '70s Show' actor faces 30 years to life
''That '70s Show'' star Danny Masterson was led out in handcuffs from a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and could get 30 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on two of three counts of rape at his second trial, in which the Church of Scientology played a central role.
Sports
Pistons reach agreement to hire former Suns coach Monty Williams, AP sources say
The Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement to hire former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, according to two people familiar with the situation.
Nation
San Francisco man convicted of murder for beating roommate during Zoom call and burning her alive
A jury has convicted a San Francisco man of killing his 79-year-old roommate by beating her with a baseball bat and lighting her on fire. The attack was partially captured on Zoom.
Nation
NASA talks UFOs with public ahead of final report on unidentified flying objects
NASA held its first public meeting on UFOs on Wednesday a year after launching a study into unexplained sightings and insisted it's not hiding anything.