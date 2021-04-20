More from Star Tribune
Politics
Secret Service watchdog blocked probes on protests, coronavirus spread
Both matters involved decisions by then-President Donald Trump that may have affected actions by the agency.
Nation
NASA helicopter breaks records with flight on Mars
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin air on Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.
Politics
Biden considers how to respond after verdict in Chauvin trial
The Biden administration is considering whether President Joe Biden should address the nation and dispatching community facilitators from the Justice Department.
Nation
Angie Thomas Scholarship is awarded to aspiring writer
Bestselling author Angie Thomas has surprised an incoming freshman with news that the young woman is receiving a full scholarship to the private university where Thomas earned her bachelor's degree.
Nation
Sheriff: Woman purposely drove into teens playing basketball
A white North Carolina woman was charged with driving her car into a yard where three Black teenagers were playing basketball, injuring one of them.