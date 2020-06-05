Two Buffalo, N.Y., police officers have been suspended after they shoved a 75-year-old man to the ground during a George Floyd protest. The man's head violently struck the cement, and he is shown bleeding from the ear as police walked by him. Before the video emerged, police initially said that a person "was injured when he tripped & fell."

