Hagerty vs. Bradshaw in race to succeed US Sen. Alexander
The race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander in November will feature a matchup between a Republican candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump and a Democratic single mother and Black activist who pulled off an astonishing upset victory over an opponent favored by the party establishment — with a campaign war chest of less than $10,000.
The Latest: Infection rate flattening in Australian state
The chief health officer for Australia's Victoria state says the coronavirus infection rate in the hard-hit state has been "relatively flat" in the past week.
Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered a sweeping but unspecified ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S.
Kansas House speaker had coronavirus; governor to get tested
A top Republican legislator in Kansas was hospitalized last month after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and didn't disclose it to colleagues until this week. The state's Democratic governor declared Thursday that she'll get tested because the two of them attended a meeting together after he was hospitalized.
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:4-6-5(four, six, five)14-18-30-43-45, Lucky Ball: 9(fourteen, eighteen, thirty, forty-three, forty-five; Lucky Ball: nine)Estimated jackpot: $22 million04-09-23-27-30(four, nine, twenty-three,…