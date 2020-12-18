More from Star Tribune
8 nuns die of COVID in a week at Wisconsin convent
Eight nuns living at a retirement home for sisters in suburban Milwaukee died of COVID-19 complications in the last week — including four who passed away on the same day.
Myon Burrell reflects on life after prison release
A man who was sentenced to life behind bars as a teenager has begun his new life after walking out of a Minnesota prison on Tuesday.
Sports
Popular FSN broadcaster Hanneman dies
"We're deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend and colleague Tom Hanneman," FSN said in a statement.
Local
Slain Austin teen hailed as hero who saved his family
His mother remains in the hospital after the deadly domestic dispute.